Another red, another defeat  in familiar story for Rangers

CLYDE 3 BERWICK RANGERS 2

Berwick fought back from 2-0 down to level at 2-2, only to lose 3-2 after having yet another player sent off at Broadwood.

Darren Lavery became the eighth Rangers’ player to see red this season when he was dismissed in the 73rd minute, and eight minutes later the home side netted the winner.

Peter MacDonald gave the Bully Wee a half-time lead when he scored from a free-kick after 23 minutes.

On 54 minutes, David Gormley doubled the Cumbernauld side’s lead, but Berwick strikers Greg Rutherford and Greg Hurst struck twice in a five minute spell after 58 and 63 minutes to level proceedings at 2-2.

Lavery was then shown a straight red by referee Craig Napier, and in 81 minutes it was substitute Chris Smith who headed in the winner for Barry Ferguson’s men.

Berwick went into the match without key midfielders Stevie Notman (suspended) and Michael McKenna.

Full-back Kevin McKinlay was also missing through injury, but despite this it was Rangers who created the first opening when Steven Thomson shot wide after nine minutes.

Hurst went close when he forced home keeper Gibson into making a low save, but MacDonald and Sean Higgins both had chances for the home side before MacDonald opened the scoring direct from a free-kick after he had been fouled.

Jordyn Sheerin shot narrowly wide for Berwick in the minutes leading up to half-time, but at the break Rangers trailed 1-0.

Just four minutes into the second half Hurst shot wide for the visitors, before Thomson shot over.

But on 54 minutes Gormley, after being set up by Higgins, found the net from outside the box and suddenly Rangers were facing an uphill task.

To their credit they dug deep and just four minutes later Rutherford pulled a goal back with a low shot after Sheerin created the opening.

Berwick keeper Kevin Walker saved from MacDonald, but on 62 minutes Hurst scored from a central position and suddenly it was all to play for at 2-2.

Walker had to save from Scott Linton, but the game turned when Lavery was shown a straight red and Clyde used it to their advantage.

The winning goal came in 81 minutes when Smith headed in from a Darren Miller cross.

Late on there were chances at both ends with Hurst seeing a shot saved by Gibson and Miller shooting high and wide.

But again Rangers were left pointless after shooting themselves in the foot.

They have only won three of 19 competitive fixtures so far this season and have now slipped down to sixth, remaining six points adrift of the end of season play-off places.

Clyde: Gibson, McNeil, Johnston (Smith 66), Perry, Miller, Linton, McLaughlin, Tiffony (Ferguson 64), macDonald, Higgins, Gormley (Flynn 83).

Berwick: Walker, Hamilton, Fairbairn, Martin, Beveridge, Stirling, Thomson, Hurst (Orru 89), Sheerin (Watt 83), Rutherford, Lavery.

Referee: Craig Napier.

Attendance: 546.