Berwick Rangers lose their momentum in home game

Berwick manager John Coughlin was left frustrated and disappointed after watching his side go down to a 1-0 home defeat at the hands of Stirling Albion at Shielfield on Saturday.

He said: “After the last two games against league leader Forfar and third-placed Elgin, when we took four points, we just didn’t kick on in this match.

“In general we were second best and probably didn’t deserve to take anything from the game.”

The only goal of the game was scored by Darren Smith who netted from close range after 17 minutes after being set up by Dylan Bikey.

The defeat leaves the Borderers on 36 points, six ahead of bottom club Cowdenbeath with only four games remaining.

Early in the game Sean Dickson shot wide for the visitors before Steven Thomson had a shot saved after seven minutes.

Thomson also shot high and wide before Stirling made the breakthrough when Smith found the net from a close range, central position.

Former Ranger Blair Henderson had a shot saved by Berwick keeper Sean Brennan, who also denied Callum Morrison.

Sean McKirdy and Pat Scullion both went close before half time for the home side, but their best chance fell in stoppage time when they were awarded a penalty when Stevie Notman was fouled by Ross McGeachie, but Greg Rutherford’s spot kick was saved by Albion keeper Smith.

The second half saw little by way of goalmouth action although the respective keepers had to save from Morrison and David Verlaque.

Rutherford and Morrison also both shot over at either end before Bikey had another effort saved by Brennan.

In the closing stages Scullion twice went close to forcing an equaliser whilst Brennan was forced into making another save to keep his te in contention.

“It just wasn’t the result or the performance we were looking for” admitted Coughlin.

“We are now down to the last four games, and whilst our position doesn’t look too perilous we are still looking over our shoulder and it it going down to the wire”