Absent players makes it tough day for Dingers

Tweeddale Rovers 6 Duns 1

Duns travelled to Peebles to face Tweeddale Rovers in the second round of the Waddell Cup.

With five regulars missing, a tough task against A Division opponents became even tougher.

The Dingers lined up with a back four that had not played together as a unit, the remainder of the team had an average age of 18.

Duns were under pressure from the kick-off and after 14 minutes the deadlock was broken when Tweeddale opened the scoring.

A further 12 minutes of relentless attacking play saw the second on 26 minutes.

In the 30th minute, the one and only good phase of play from the Dingers saw Wilson put his name on the scoresheet. Two further goals on 36 and 44 minutes saw the hosts go into the interval 4-1.

With a priority of keeping the score at a respectable level the task was made even more difficult when defender Kieran Sweeney was sent off for a second bookable offence. Tweeddale then added to their tally with a fifth from the free-kick.

In the 61st minute, Tweeddale’s sixth and, as it turned out final goal, was scored.

Stuart Burns was substituted on 72 minutes with Stuart Anderson taken off injured on 78 minutes.

Sean Robertson took on a central defender’s role, with that and a string of fine saves from keeper Rob Anderson, 10-man Duns saw the game out.

Although it was a tall order facing a team two Divisions above, the scoreline could have been a lot less – at least four of the goals were avoidable – and the experience of the missing players was very evident.

Duns now play a home tie in the Sanderson Cup against Selkirk Victoria this Saturday and then they will continue to push for promotion to Division B with a battle against the nearest title contenders St Boswells.