Duns players show their class with donation to special unit

Duns Rugby Club senior squad raised £1,200 over the course of the 2016-17 season through their player commitment incentive scheme.

Through sponsorship money donated to the club, individuals within the senior squad dedicated commitment in exchange for an increasing tally of cash that would be donated to a local charity of their choice.

To contribute to the weekly pot, players were required to sustain a 90 per cent attendance rate over no less than 20 games and 40 training sessions.

Many of the squad maintained a 100 per cent record, including coach Steven Clark.

Better known as Frenchy, come rain, hail or shine, Steven led by ultimate example with flawless commitment. Fittingly, the squad chose to donate their earnings to the Margaret Kerr Unit in honour of ‘Father Frenchy’, who passed away in Steven’s first year of coaching the senior team.

Even through the toughest of times, Frenchy’s commitment to his team was unwavering.

This donation by the Duns Rugby senior squad to the Margaret Kerr Unit is not only a thank you for the amazing palliative care they provide but a massive thank you also to Duns RFC head coach Steven.