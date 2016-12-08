Duns Minis get a day to remember

Duns RFC Minis celebrated St Andrews Day at the home of Scottish rugby, BT Murrayfield, courtesy of Aitken-Walker Cars and Oink Hog Roast.

The 51-strong squad of wee players were welcomed by Scotland legends Doddie Weir and Gary Armstrong, and after a tour of the TV studios and a brief history of the game, they were taken in to see the home changing rooms and gymnasium. They were in awe as they identified where their heroes prepared to represent their country.

As if this wasn’t enough, the young players were then led out of the Murrayfield stadium tunnel and onto the pitch by retired internationalist Chris Paterson, to the sound of Highland Cathedral, and they lined up proudly to sing the national anthem.

The trip was rounded off with lunch at Oink Hog Roast.