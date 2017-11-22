Dingers raise more than £10k for Doddie charity

Duns Rugby Club held a fantastic fundraising evening last Friday in aid of Doddie Weir’s Motor Neurone Disease charity and raised more than £10,000 on the night.

Doddie Weir’5 Discretionary Trust was established by the former Scotland internationalist, with the support of his family and friends in response to Doddie being diagnosed as suffering from Motor Neuron Disease.

In June 2017 Doddie shared his diagnosis with the world and the global response has been incredible.

Friday’s fundraiser was chaired by club president Eric Robertson, who organised the night as well as a charity auction.

Tickets for the dinner were £40 and the initial hope was to raise around £5,000 but they have more than doubled that total now and the figure is still rising.

All the raffle items and ingredients for the dinner were kindly donated by local firms, which was greatly appreciated.

Eric said: “We would like to thank everyone for coming to our Doddie dinner last night and we all think it was one of the best nights in the new club. We have made over £10,000 for this great charity. The final figure will be with you soon as we still have money coming in.”

Scotland rugby legend Finlay Calder was a guest speaker at the dinner as well as fellow British and Irish Lion Roger Baird and Coldstream’s Bill Rutherford.

On Saturday, Murrayfield rose to acclaim Doddie as he delivered the match ball ahead of Scotland’s match with New Zealand.

Weir, accompanied by his three sons Angus, Hamish and Ben, received a rousing ovation from the sold-out crowd.

The popular ex-lock forward shook hands with captains John Barclay and Kieran Read before presenting the ball to match referee Matthew Carley of England.

Weir, 47, acknowledged the crowd and was clearly touched by the reception as he walked off the pitch.

Doddie said recently: “I think I might have lost a bit of power from my shoulders but because I’m a rugby boy I reckon the MND has found it harder to crack into me.

“Among all the tests I had to undergo there was a lumbar puncture but the doc had to use ten times more anaesthetic than normal to push the needle into the right place because the ligaments were so strong. If I was to get ten years that would be fantastic.

“We’re here to enjoy ourselves and I’ve never been to a bad party in my life.

“My attitude is that you should do what you can today and worry about tomorrow when it comes, although I like to credit Gary Armstrong with instilling that philosophy in me. This is the card I’ve been dealt so I’ve just got to crack on.”