Anderson delighted to get Scotland U20 call

Patrick Anderson, from Duns, has been been named in the Scotland U20 squad for the forthcoming World Rugby U20 Championship in Georgia (May 31-June 18).

The 28-man squad consists of 16 forwards and 12 backs, and includes six players – three of whom are uncapped at U20 level – who did not appear in the recent Six Nations Championship.

Patrick, who is currently starring for his club Melrose, joins Ross Dunbar, Archie Erskine, Thomas Gordon, Ruaridh Dawson and Blair Kinghorn as the new faces in the squad.

Patrick said: “I am delighted and very proud to be given the chgance to represent Scotland at U20 level and I’m lucky, at 19-years-old, to be have a Melrose 7’s RU medal, a BT Cup Final winners medal and a Scottish U20 call-up all within a few weeks.

“I feel very fortunate to play at Melrose, who have given me the chance to play in the big occasion games. I would also like to thank my employers, Neil Anderson (no relation) and Professor Penny of Harehead Farming, who are very understanding and allow me time off to train.”

Scotland U20 coach John Dalziel said: “We’ve picked a well-rounded squad which has grown together through their experience of the recent Six Nations.

“The team showed that they are capable of producing some very good rugby but need to be more consistent. Finding that 80-minute performance will be key to our overall showing in the World Championship.”

Scotland are grouped in Pool B with New Zealand, Ireland and Italy.

Pool fixtures: Wednesday, May 31 - New Zealand U20 v Scotland U20, Kutaisi Stadium, Kutaisi (kick-off 1pm local/10am BST); Sunday, June 4 - Ireland U20 v Scotland U20, Kutaisi Stadium, Kutaisi (kick-off 1pm local/10am BST); Thursday, June 8 - Scotland U20 v Italy U20, Kutaisi Stadium, Kutaisi (kick-off 1pm local/10am BST).

Squad: Forwards – Hamish Bain (Currie)*, Fergus Bradbury (Stirling County)*, Alex Craig (Gloucester)***, Luke Crosbie (Currie)**, Tom Dodd (Worcester)***, Ross Dunbar (Boroughmuir)*, Archie Erskine (Newcastle Falcons)***, Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Hawks)**, Bruce Flockhart (Glasgow Hawks)**, Thomas Gordon (Currie)**, Callum Hunter-Hill (Stirling County)**, Adam Nicol (Stirling County), Fraser Renwick (Hawick)*, Robbie Smith (Ayr)*, George Thornton (Bishop Burton College)***, Daniel Winning (Boroughmuir)**.

Backs – Patrick Anderson (Melrose), Ruaridh Dawson (Newcastle Falcons)***, Connor Eastgate (Wasps)***, Darcy Graham (Hawick)**, Josh Henderson (Glasgow Hawks)*, Robert Kay (Heriot’s), Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh Rugby), Stafford McDowall (Ayr), Ross McCann (Melrose)**, Robbie Nairn (Harlequins)***, Charlie Shiel (Currie)**, Andrew Simmers (Heriot’s).

*BT Sport Scottish Rugby Academy Stage 2 Player, **BT Sport Scottish Rugby Academy Stage 3 Player, *** Scottish Exile