Zoe leads Greenlaw Festival celebrations

Sunshine and community spirit were a heady mix at Greenlaw at the weekend for the village’s annual festival.

On Saturday, Greenlaw maid elect Zoe Redpath, accompanied by her court and led by Eyemouth and Berwick Pipe Band, made her way to the town hall for the crowning ceremony.

Greenlaw Maid Festival 2017 attendants and ushers

Lady Bridget McEwan opened the festival, followed by a blessing by the Rev Tom Nicholson, then all eyes were on Zoe as she was crowned by retiring Greenlaw maid Lauren Todd. Zoe was supported by other Berwickshire town and village festival queens who each presented her with a gift after the crowning.

Zoe’s first duty as maid was to lay a wreath at Greenlaw war memorial before she and her court climbed aboard their official vehicle for a procession to the east and west bridges of the village.

With official business over, it was then down to fun and games for the rest of the afternoon – fancy dress, tug of war, bed race and fun fair. Moving inside the marquee for the evening entertainment which involved a dance, disco and talent show.

The festival continued on Sunday with a family service in Greenlaw Parish Church, a pet show, children’s sports, duck race and the presentation of prizes, rounding off a thoroughly enjoyable weekend for the village.

All aboard for the Greenlaw Maid Festival 2017.