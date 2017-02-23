Your picture of the Week

Dunbar harbour, pictured by Borders freelance photographer Stuart Cobley.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

BOARD MUST PLAY TOGETHER

I attended the Berwick Rangers AGM earlier this month and it was good to see other candidates willing to be elected to serve on the board.

The voting process lasted longer than anyone envisaged and once the results had been determined, the chairman asked for any other business.

I was shocked at the way one of the shareholders verbally attacked one of the existing board members. The matter was concerning the purchase of shares from the departed chairman who was obviously upset at this outburst – this matter had no relevance to the AGM. Not only that, one of the newly-elected directors carried on with the attack.

I thought this conduct from a director was, at the very least, shameful, if not downright disgraceful.

Fortunately, the director being verbally abused was calm and collected, and did not give rise to this type of abuse.

It became apparent that this type of questioning and barracking was not going to stop and the chairman had no option but to close the meeting.

As a shareholder and passionate supporter, I was very disappointed that this incident overshadowed the chance for any positive feedback from the board and manager, who was present at the meeting. No one had a chance to ask questions about football matters or any of the positive moves that the manager or board have recently made.

I am concerned that the attacking director will only cause dismay and upset in the future. I believe he should be removed from the board with immediate effect to ensure that the hard work of unpaid board members is not destroyed. This person has clearly got his own agenda.

The board is just like a football team. They must play all together – or not at all.

Douglas Younger

Eyemouth

DISENCHANTED ELECTRORATE

Tony Blair (what’s he doing here anyway?) wants a second referendum on the EU and for Scotland to remain in the UK.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon (in my opinion the worst leader in living memory with strong affiliation to the republican Left and Sinn Fein) wants independence and to remain in the EU.

I suggest that we stay with the original, democratically-agreed vote and the best of a (reasonable) bunch and trigger Article 50 by March, as promised to our friends in the UK.

The electorate is becoming increasingly disenchanted with politicians of all parties and will no longer listen to Remoaners. Stock market and trade figures are looking good in the UK, and the possibilities for free trade are endless – so let’s give it a go. He who hesitates is lost.

Paul Singleton

Gordon

SELF-DECEPTION AND REALITY

Referendums bring out the worst in a lot of people.

Divisive and ill-tempered campaigns seem to accentuate the differences between some, taking them ever further from any hope of common ground. The aftermath of these votes can be even worse as so often they result in the electorate broadly split down the middle, leaving a great temptation for those unhappy with the outcome to look for ways to overturn or ignore it.

So it was with Tony Blair’s intervention in the Brexit debate, with a rather muddled and contradictory stance that seemed to want to both recognise the result, but then call upon people to rise up to seek to overturn it. Worse still, in trying to make his case of just how bad Brexit could be, he chose to say that the case for Scottish independence was somehow strengthened as a result.

Some might take comfort from Mr Blair’s remarks, but they should remember how wrong he got both the facts and public mood over Iraq. In relation to Scottish independence, if the scale of our fiscal deficit, trail of public service crises and the evidence of opinion polls are anything to go by, Mr Blair is once again demonstrating just how far self-deception can take you from reality.

Keith Howell

West Linton

BREAKING UP OF THE FAILING EU

Katya Adler’s BBC documentary, “After Brexit: The Battle for Europe”, on the failing EU should be compulsory viewing by all who have a stake in Scotland’s future.

While the SNP at Westminster, perhaps guided by leader Angus Robertson’s Austrian background, is so servile that the party’s MPs sing the EU anthem in the Commons, the reality across Europe is that people are sick and tired of EU dictates, the failed euro project, acquiescence in globalisation, mass migration from Africa, mass unemployment in southern Europe and the EU’s Byzantine complexity, where a lift to see one of its bureaucrats arrives at floor five-and-a-half in its Brussels complex.

Already the EU is breaking apart. The Viseograd group of Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic meet together before EU committees to define common policy. Hungary’s prime minister, Viktor Orban, has already breached EU rules by installing a 140-mile razor wire fence to keep Middle East migrants out. Common sense tells you that allowing millions from Africa into Europe will change European culture and society beyond recognition.

And yet should the SNP achieve its nightmare of an independent Scotland within the EU, it will have open borders, allowing limitless immigration from countries like Somalia.

In Italy, the government’s referendum was defeated by the Five Star Movement which rejects EU policy and wants Italy to leave the EU. The euro has been a disaster for Italy and already plans are being dusted off to reintroduce the lire. Factory closures in the south of Italy because of globalisation speak for themselves. Italian banks are on the brink of collapse.

In France, Marine Le Pen, of the Front National, explains that the concepts of political left and right have been replaced by globalisation and anti-globalisation. Globalisation means that multi-nationals have the power to move where labour is cheap and tax regimes favour them.

In Greece further austerity inflicted on its people by the European Central Bank will likely force it to be the first country to leave the failing euro.

In Germany, Martin Schulz, former president of the European Parliament, once described as behaving like a concentration camp guard by ex-Italian PM Silvio Berlosconi, now challenging Angela Merkel for Chancellor, warns of the possible collapse of the EU. This from someone who has been at the heart of the European project for decades.

And then we have the EU’s answer to Dr Strangelove, Guy Verhofstadt, the former Belgium PM and career politician who thinks that the EU’s problems will be solved by a deeper and closer union of the member states, driving them towards a country called Europe, with its citizens paying taxes direct to Brussels, and the ultimate exponent of a European army and defence force separate from NATO. This is the politician who will front the EU’s negotiation team as the UK moves swiftly to leave the sclerotic organisation.

As Ms Adler says, there may not be an EU soon for Britain to leave. Or for the SNP to worship.

William Loneskie

Oxton

THE RIGHT TO SEE GRANDCHILDREN

Myself and fellow campaigners are fighting for the right of grandparents to see their grandchildren.

There are thousands of grandparents who, through no fault of their own, are refused contact with their grandchildren. This is totally unacceptable.

The law has not been looked at since 1995. This is a disgrace. We need the law changed now.

There has been too much talking around tables, but no action.

The situation also affects fathers – and children need fathers, mothers, grandparents and other family members. Grandchildren are missing out on so much.

Because of the current situation, many young men are committing suicide – even grandparents are dying of a broken heart.

I am in contact with grandparents and fathers all over the United Kingdom. It breaks my heart to hear these stories. We will continue to stand outside the Scottish Parliament every month until the law is changed – and I have a lot of people who are depending on me. I will not let them down until justice is promised and the law changed. In the end it’s the children who suffer.

We would like access and the right to see our grandchildren before it’s too late, as many of us are suffering from ill health.

I am not a charity. I do this from the heart as I am going through the same heartache.

My husband and I have been at this campaign for nearly two years now. But it’s going to be more heart-breaking Christmases, birthdays, Easters and summer holidays until the law is changed.

Anyone who wants to add their support, or just find out more information about this campaign, can email me at issygrandparentsrights@gmail.com, or visit my Facebook page – Issy Shillinglaw Grandparents Rights.

Isobel Shillinglaw

Galashiels

ROMANIAN ORPHANS

A coffee morning in aid of Romanian orphans was held in the Masons Hall, Eyemouth, on Saturday, February 11, when £225.40 was raised.

I would like to thank everyone who helped in any way.

Peter Maltman

Eyemouth

SUCCESSFUL FUNDRAISER

Duns Junior Football Club would like to thank all those who helped, baked, donated and especially those who joined us for coffee and scones on Saturday. The fantastic sum of £503.56 was raised. Thanks again for your support.

Elaine Baxter (treasurer) and Robyn Fortune-Smith (fundraiser)

CASH BOOST FOR STORYTELLING

The committee of the Eyemouth International Storytelling Festival would like to thank Drone Hill Wind Farm for their very generous donation of £1,000.

This enabled Macastory, Ruth Kirkpatrick and Stories All ways, to visit all the classes and nursery at Coldingham and Cockburnspath primary schools on Tuesday, February 7. Then, on Thursday. February 9, Macastory and Ruth Kirkpatrick visited Reston and Ayton primary schools.

This was all down to the generosity of Drone Hill Wind Farm and thanks to them once again for their generosity.

Marjory Leithhead

Haymons Cove

Eyemouth