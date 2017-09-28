Your picture of the Week

Sixteen-year-old Annie Maclean, from Old Cambus West Mains, took this photograph of a double rainbow outside her house.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

RAILWAY EXTENSION NO BENEFIT TO BERWICKSHIRE

The magic money tree cult continues to attract new adherents.

Without even waiting for the results of a feasibility study, Scottish Borders Council has been seduced into support for extending the Borders Railway.

A project of this scale would hijack infrastructure spending across the Borders for a decade, with no benefit to significant parts of the community. Neither Berwickshire nor Peeblesshire will accrue any benefit; indeed, any benefits, and these will be open to intense scrutiny, would be concentrated in just three of the council’s 11 wards.

Carlisle’s enthusiasm for reinstating the southern stretch of the line has nothing to do with altruism. Rather, it wants to attract retail spend away from Hawick. Combine this with further increases in the online share of retail spending then the outlook for Hawick retail with a railway extension would be even grimmer than it already is.

By contrast, it’s absolutely right to support the reopening of Reston station to serve Berwickshire. It’s an ideal small-ticket project building on an existing dual-track line, unlike the dysfunctionally-designed Borders Railway.

Robert Miller-Bakewell

Whiterigg

Melrose

BACKTRACKING UNDER WAY

It is hard to deny that the Scottish Parliament has been of great benefit to the country.

Right from the beginning it has proved a magnet for new businesses across Scotland, especially in Edinburgh. One reason for this success has been the parliament’s focus on people rather than profits, though it has obviously taken care of them also.

While the Scottish Government has limited powers devolved to it, particularly in financial matters, it has exercised those powers prudently within Westminster’s financial constraints.

However, as a result of Brexit, I wonder how many people are aware of the legislative responsibilities which are likely to be stripped away from Holyrood – all 111 of them? These include areas of agriculture, the environment, justice and civil life. Cumulatively, the loss of these powers could lead to a reduction in food standards (GMO anyone?), a diminution of environmental protections and a reduction in renewable energy progress.

I know some of your readers will be reaching for their pens, accusing me of scaremongering and ignorance. After all, hasn’t David Mundell promised a powers bonanza for the Scottish Government, though I believe a judicious back-tracking is quietly underway. Time will tell.

Richard Walthew

Whitsome Crofts

Duns

BURNS AT HOME IN EUROPE

William Loneskie, writing about the “arrogant and intransigent” Brexit negotiator (confusingly, this appears to refer to Michel Barnier rather than David Davis), quotes from “Is There For Honest Poverty” by Robert Burns to support his position (letters, September 21).

I don’t know if he has ever read to the end of that poem, but he might be quite surprised by the last two lines:

“That Man to Man, the world o’er,

Shall brothers be for a’ that.”

Burns was a fervent supporter of the French Revolution, and he saw himself as someone who was, to paraphrase our Prime Minister, at home in Europe. In that respect, Burns remains representative of our nation today, where 62% of voters in Scotland and 58.5% of those in the Borders wanted to remain in the European Union.

I fear that discussion of the attitudes of Burns towards the other union that occupies our discussions lately would be even more surprising for Mr Loneskie.

Bruce E. Baker

Paxton House

OUR FUTURE IS FULL OF PROMISE

Scottish, Irish and Welsh nationalism is getting in the way of Brexit, and not concentrating on the bigger picture.

Our trade imbalance with Europe (in UK favour) is at present £108bn per year. The (unelected) European Parliament think we need them. The reverse is true.

We must have free trade or walk away and stop these useless European mandarin negotiations. Our future is extremely bright and full of entreprenerial promise both fiscally and with industry hot at the moment we should be ready to go.

Also the Royal Sovereignty of the UK and Commonwealth is of paramount importance. There will still be Nicola Sturgeons (baying for Inderef 25) but hopefully not so many. In a few years with Brexit (and our total freedom) in place they will all be forgotten. Amen.

Paul Singleton

Gordon

LESS BRAVEHEART, MORE BRASS TACKS

With reference to the letter from David Cassidy, MBE (Berwickshire News, 14/09/17), I also read Laurie Pettit’s piece on the battle of Dunbar.

As someone with little knowledge of history, it seemed to me to be an interesting and well-researched interpretation of known facts.

Mr Pettit’s theory regarding the deaths of so many of Cromwell’s prisoners (comparing similar examples in WW2) seemed particularly credible and worthy of further research.

Clearly, the death of so many prisoners was a tragedy of war, but Mr Cassidy’s assertion that the condition of their skeletons is proof they were starved to death by the English is factually inaccurate. The skeletons excavated at Durham showed evidence of long-term malnutrition, not short-term starvation.

Following the 1648 defeat of the invading Scottish army at Preston, and the unhelpful intervention of the Kirk in 1650, Sir David Leslie raised a large force of poorly trained, malnourished conscripts, and chose to put them in harm’s way at Dunbar, after having destroyed local food resources using a ‘scorched earth’ policy. The consequences for the Scottish forces were entirely predictable.

Had, against all odds, the Scots prevailed, what mercy would Mr Cassidy’s ‘poor harmless conscripts’ have shown to English captured and wounded?

If we look back to 1647 - the Dunaverty Massacre - we see the murder of the captured MacDonalds by Leslie’s men. In 1648, at Philliphaugh, 100 Irish infantry and camp-followers were given quarter by Leslie only to then be hacked to death - at least 400 men, women and children. The history of Scottish victory, from the medieval to the 17th century, is characterised by the slaughter of fleeing English soldiers and by the marked lack of prisoners other than those worthy of ransom.

Some, but by no means all, Scots prisoners taken at Preston and Dunbar were sent as indentured labour to English colonies in the New World - this is fact.

Mr Cassidy offers no comment on others sent into servitude, although in the following century and ahalf, labour in these colonies was provided by millions of African slaves. It is arguable that the Scottish establishment benefited proportionately more from this vile trade than the English equivalent.

Mr Cassidy promotes the presentation of Scottish history in rather simplistic terms reminiscent of Orwell’s famous parody of totalitarianism - Scotland good, England bad. What is needed in the popular presentation of that history is less Braveheart, more brass tacks.

Christopher Green

Eckford

PURSUING AN OVERRIDING GOAL

It is no surprise that opinion polls taken on the 20 year anniversary of devolution, show the pubic have judged Holyrood as being far from an unqualified success.

For every example of progress, there are other clear shortcomings in for example education, health and ill-judged legislation such as the named person scheme, all pointing to a government not working at its best.

Half of that period has seen Scotland led by a SNP government, in a decade where the overriding emphasis has been trying to use devolution as a stepping stone to independence.

Of course in the campaign leading up to the 1997 devolution referendum, many had warned that some would use a new Scottish parliament to try to breakup the UK. The 2014 referendum result supporting remaining in the UK might have put paid to that idea at least for a generation, but those who believe that independence transcends all else were immediately looking for a suitable trigger for a rerun and Brexit was the first one to come along.

One disappointment of devolution is that the form of proportional representation that was expected to deliver coalition governments has instead given us both majority and minority governments focused on pursuing an overriding goal that the main opposition parties have been united in opposing. Arguably it is not just consensus politics that has suffered as a result but also the widespread improvement in Scotland’s well being that the Scottish parliament was intended to give us.

All sides of the big questions that have dominated the political agenda in Scotland in recent years must surely want the Holyrood parliament to deliver on its initial promise. But first those in power will need to genuinely make this their overriding focus.

Keith Howell

West Linton

IT’S MISSION IMPOSSIBLE

The Scottish Government has said that it will ban the sale of diesel and petrol vehicles after 2032.

This was a deliberate attack on Westminster which had chosen 2040 as the date for the UK.

The two Scottish nuclear power plants at Hunterson and Torness are due to go offline in 2023 and 2030 respectively. How will Scotland produce the extra electricity required for electric vehicles?

All gas-fired power plants must close by the mid-2030s unless they strip CO2 from emissions. Mission impossible!

Electric vehicles in the UK would need an additional six nuclear power plants or 16,000 additional wind turbines. This would cost taxpayers mega-billions.

The SNP and Greens hate nuclear and fossil fuels so where will the electricity come from when the wind does not blow?

Time to tear up the legally-binding Climate Change Acts which are unique to the UK since 194 other countries only made promises.

Clark Cross

Linlithgow

eyemouth

MAKING THE TOWN A NICER PLACE

On behalf of the Eyemouth Enhancement Group I would like to thank Howdens of Berwick for sponsoring the Group in its funding for a new trailer by giving a £250 donation.

It’s a huge amount to give us and will go a long way toward our much needed new trailer.

We have also received £553.80 via Scottish Borders Council from TESCO to buy plants for our new bees and insect planting area and have designed a planting scheme to help the bees and other wildlife along from early spring to late autumn with an wonderful abundance of planting, which in turn will help enhance the entrance to Eyemouth as well as the old cemetery.

We are getting a lot of support as our hard work shows how dedicated the group and its volunteers are in making the town a nicer place.

James Anderson

Eyemouth Enhancement Group

BLOOMING GREAT

On behalf of Coldstream Gateway Association I would like to thank all those who were part of this year’s flower displays throughout the burgh.

As always the town was bathed in colour and this greatly impressed townsfolk and visitors alike. Also impressed were Floral Gateway Competition judges who awarded Coldstream first prize in the ‘Large Village’ category, as well as the ‘Quality of Life Award’ for Berwickshire. These awards are currently on show in the window of Chris the Barber.

Neither of these accolades would have been achieved without the hard work and dedication of our team of helpers, the waterboys, the planters and maintainers of the displays, both summer and winter.

Thanks must also go to the committee for pulling the project together and, of course, the townsfolk whose personal displays greatly enhanced the work done by the association. We would also like to thank the Tweed Foundation for the fishing boat they kindly donated to the association and which now forms part of the display at the west end of the town. Lastly, our thanks must go to those businesses and individuals whose sponsorships are invaluable in helping to finance our works year on year.

The awards won belong to you all, yet again, underlining the First True Border Toun’s motto of “Nulli Secondus”.

Will Murray

(chairman)

Coldstream Gateway Association

COFFEE MORNING SUCCESS

The committee for Action Medical Research would like to thank all those who supported our recent coffee morning in the Masons Hall, Eyemouth. We raised the grand total of £601. Thanks for all the home baking, sacones and raffle prizes, and thanks to those who came along for coffee on what was a very busy morning.

Wendy Lough

SOUTHFIELD FUNDRAISER

Debbie Thorburn and I would like to thank all who attended, donated money and raffle prizes at our coffee morning on Friday in Southfield.

Thanks to your generosity, we have raised £467 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Our grateful thanks to John from Southfield for all his help and assistance.

Joyce Blaikie

Trinity Park

Duns