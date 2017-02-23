Yetholm swings into spring

Classy jazz diva June James and her band bring swinging blues-style jazz to Wauchope Hall Town, Yetholm.

Originally from Paisley, now based in the Borders, June concentrates mainly on entertaining home audiences and is one of the few singers who perform this wonderful music.

She has a wide knowledge and a passion for her music that has been honed over many years and this brings experience and style to her delivery.

Her personality and excellent audience rapport shines through her fine interpretation of upbeat swing, ballads, American songbook and includes popular songs with wide-ranging appeal.

June has appeared at the Maltings Theatre in Berwick, Marshall Meadows Hotel, Paxton House and Turnbulls Bistro (where she had a residency over the Christmas period) as well as many intimate venues throughout Scotland.

In collaboration with fine professional musicians such as Roger Cull, Kenny Ellis, Ross Milligan and Remo Forte, she has a wide repertoire of choice musicians and together they produce a big band sound filled with charisma and style.

June is available for work in central and southern Scotland and can front a duo with guitarist for intimate venues, trio with double bass and keyboard for pubs, clubs and weddings.

Performance is on March 4, at 7.30pm. Tickets £8 at the village shop or Susan Stewart on 01573420231.