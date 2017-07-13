WW2 Bristol Blenheim Bomber joins airshow

The National Museum of Flight at East Fortune has confirmed the addition of a Second World War Bristol Blenheim Bomber to the line-up at Scotland’s National Airshow on Saturday, July 22.

The bomber will be joining flying favourites including the Red Arrows and the supersonic RAF Typhoon, as well as a number of other rare Second World War aircraft.

The Blenheim would have been a familiar sight in the skies over Berwickshire and East Lothian from 1941-1943 when East Fortune was used as a base for training aircrews for night flying and bombing missions.

It was designed by Frank Barnwell who, along with his brother Harold, built Scotland’s first successful powered aircraft, earning the pair a reputation as Scotland’s Wright brothers. The original Blenheim was built in 1936 for Lord Rothermere, owner of several newspapers, but was adapted for military use and entered RAF service in 1939. It was also manufactured in Canada, where it was called the Bolingbroke.

The Blenheim is one of a number of rare Second World War aircraft displaying at Scotland’s National Airshow this year. Also on the programme is a 1945 Avro Lancaster heavy bomber, one of just two Lancasters from over 7,000 produced still flying today.

It forms part of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, a unit created 60 years ago as a tribute to those who gave their lives for their country and which also features a Spitfire and one of the world’s 12 airworthy Hawker Hurricanes, both of which will fly with the Lancaster on the day.

Other aircraft joining the line-up next month for the event’s 20th anniversary include the only airworthy B17 ‘Flying Fortress’ bomber in Europe. This aircraft, Sally B, was one of the last to be built and has had numerous television and film roles, including the 1990 movie Memphis Belle.

Visitors can also enjoy the aerial ballet and sweeping close-formation loops and barrel rolls of the two-aircraft Twister team, the dynamic aerobatics of the Pitts Special Muscle biplane and displays by a pair of Jet Provost trainer aircraft.

Airshow starts at 10am. Tickets £22/£10 available from www.nms.ac.uk/airshow.