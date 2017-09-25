Witnesses saught after crash leaves two women hospitalised

Police are appealing for witnesses after a serious three-vehicle crash on the A1 on Saturday.

A VW Transporter collided with a Vauxhall car near the A1087 cement works junction at 1.50pm. A third Seat car was also involved.

Sergeant Andy Gibb said: “One lane of the southbound carriageway remained closed for over four hours to allow for collision investigation and recovery of the vehicles. Two females remain in hospital for treatment to serious injuries but are expected to make a full recovery.

“A 22 year old male involved in the collision has been charged with a driving offence and will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Police are appealing for anyone that witnessed the collision, or the manner of the driving of any of the vehicles involved, to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 2255 of September 23.