Will Tilda Swinton be the new Dr Who?

Actress Tilda Swinton, daughter of the former Lord Lieutenant of Berwickshire, Major General Sir John Swinton, is the bookies favourite to become the first female Dr Who in the long running BBC series.

The multi-award winning actress, she won an Oscar for her role in the film Michael Clayton, is odds-on favourite to be the 13th doctor, taking over from Peter Capaldi who will have played the iconic role for four years by the time he leaves.

Since Capaldi announced that the next season of Dr Who would be his last there has been growing speculation about whether the time was right for a female to take on the role. And as the idea has become more widely accepted as a real possibility Tilda Swinton was quickly in the frame,