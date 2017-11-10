Whetting your literary appetite

As part of the Scottish Book Trust’s Book Week Scotland celebrations, November 27–December 3, Eyemouth Library will host the region’s first ever Edible Book Contest.

There are two categories, children 0-16 years and adults 17 years+ and contestants are asked to submit an entry depicting a literary work or character from a book made from edible ingredients.

Nick Overfield, library supervisor, commented: “Contestants are encouraged to think creatively.

“They may want to depict a scene from their favourite story, decorate a cake in the shape of their favourite character, or make a pun on the title of a well-known book. The possibilities are endless.”

Prizes will be awarded for the best depiction of a literary work and for the most delicious creation.

Live Borders Libraries are continuing to look for ways to provide opportunities that inspire people in the Borders to achieve healthier and happier lives by participating in activities and Debbie McGill, assistant librarian added: “This is a great idea to bring baking and books together as well as an innovative and interactive way for the library service to engage with the local community.”

The contest takes place on Friday, December 1, 2-5pm. Contestants will be able to drop off entries from 2pm, judging will take place from 4pm. A panel of judges will choose the winners.

Contact Eyemouth Library, Manse Road, Eyemouth TD14 5JE ; telephone 01890 752767; email libeyemouth@liveborders1.org.uk for more details.