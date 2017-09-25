Volunteers are offered praise from Holyrood

The Scottish Parliament has formally recognised the hard work and dedication of those Borders volunteers behind the Borders Talking Newspapers group.

The team, which produces free weekly recordings of local news from its bases in Duns and Hawick, celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, a milestone which was deemed fitting of a mention in the Holyrood debating chamber.

Ettrick, Roxburgh and Berwickshire MSP Rachael Hamilton raised the member’s debate to recognise and congratulate the group on producing a vital resource for those with living with visual impairment or who are completely blind.

A group of 15 volunteers, several of whom had not visited Holyrood before, were in the public gallery for the debate.

Here they heard MSPs comment on the group’s unwavering passion and commitment and how its ability to move with technology have secured the service’s longevity.

Ms Hamilton highlighted the efforts of founder Matilda Mitchell, manager Wendy Moss and the group’s volunteers from across the Borders.

MSP for Midlothian South, Tweeddale and Lauderdale, Christine Graham added that the talking newspaper forms part of the backbone of the community while helping reduce isolation and exclusion.

Anyone who would like to receive the weekly news recording free of charge or who is interested in volunteering with the group can telephone the Borders Talking Newspaper office on 01361 884206 or by emailing office@btn.org.uk