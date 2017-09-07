Violet wins £1m on EuroMillions

A retired care worker from Norham has scooped a staggering £1,000,000 in the EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker draw on August 18, 2017.

Violet Grahamslaw (63) only discovered that she had won the life changing amount after finding a pile of unchecked lottery tickets and sending her husband John (68) to the local Mace store to see if any of them were lucky.

Violet explained: “As soon as John returned from the shop I knew something had happened with one of the tickets – he was shaking, chalk white and kept saying ‘call this number, call this number’. When Camelot confirmed that I had won £1 Million I just couldn’t believe it and I think I went into shock.

“The first person I called was my mum, who got a little confused and kept telling everyone I had won £1,000 and not £1 million! I then called both my children, Paul (33) and Tanya (31), who couldn’t believe their ears but were completely over the moon for me.

“It still hasn’t properly sunk in yet and I can’t believe that this has happened to me. I’ve been playing the lottery since it started in 1994, buying my tickets from the same shop every week, so it doesn’t feel real that I have actually won such an incredible sum of money.”

So what does she plan to do with her winnings? A new kitchen; living room makeover; family holiday and a new sewing machine are top of Violet’s list.