Veteran Ken, 89, reports for duty

Old soldier Ken Fraser is coming up to his 90th birthday, but 25 years after officially retiring, he still reports in at Berwick Barracks at least four days a week.

The former King’s Own Scottish Borderer was assistant regimental secretary at Berwick when he retired in 1992, and he still carries out any necessary jobs, including helping with the regiment’s annual Minden Day celebrations.

Ken’s military career started in July 1945 at the age of 17, and his choice of regiment at that time was the Seaforth Highlanders.

Six years later, he switched to the King’s Own Scottish Borderers in Korea and was with the regiment in Malaya fighting communist insurgents in horrendous conditions of unceasing humidity, biting insect and debilitating illnesses.

Going through the ranks to major in a career he lived for and admits he just can’t give up, Ken, of Duns, said: “I’ll do any little job that needs doing – painting , a bit of woodwork, medal-mounting. I thoroughly enjoy it.

“I’ll carry on until I can’t do it any more.”

One job Ken is keen on at the museum is changing the uniforms on display. “We have a variety of uniforms going right back, and now and again we change the dummies with different dress, and it’s nice to know you’ve got the right thing in the right place,” he said.

“I like to get it right, and I know most of the uniforms going back 100 years – beyond that, we’ve got the book.”