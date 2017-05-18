Unicycling Ollie raises £9,000

Coldstream’s Ollie Green has raised more than £9,000 for Save the Children’s Syrian crisis appeal after travelling 220 miles on a unicycle.

Ollie made the decision to make this “bonkers and nearly impossible” ride after seeing TV images he will never forget: the body of a young boy the same age as his daughter washed up on the beach in Turkey. The boy’s parents so desperate to get him to safety and to a better life that they got aboard such a dangerous boat and unfortunately came to the same fate as thousands of others that have lost their lives trying to flee Syria.

“I always thought of myself as a lucky person and this made me realise it even more,” said Ollie.

“It is very clear that millions of innocent people have had their lives ruined.

“I know the amount of money that I have raised is an almost insignificant drop in the ocean, but if it can go towards improving the life of a few people for a while it was worth doing.

“I also hope that I have raised a bit of awareness of the situation refugees are facing and hopefully change some peoples’ attitudes.

“While riding the mile before I got to my house at the end of day five, I was really feeling great knowing I was about to see Kerry (my partner) and Zoe (my daughter) who I hadn’t seen since they waved me off from my start point, I also knew that the following day was my shortest day with 18 miles, so I was definitely going to make my schedule.”

“Six months ago I couldn’t ride half a mile without falling off and had never done any fundraising. But there I was six months later nearly completed.

“I am truly humbled by the amount of help and support I have had from friends and family and even more so by complete strangers I have met either over the internet or along my journey.”