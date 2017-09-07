Uncovering the geological past of St Abbs

The dramatic cliffs of St Abbs Head are the subject of a talk at the Ebba Centre by Edinburgh Geological Society on Thursday, September 21.

The cliffs were formed from lavas which flowed from a small volcano about 400 million years ago are evidence of St Abbs’ violent past.

The talk will feature examples from present-day volcanic landscapes and explain the geological background of St Abbs.

The headland of St Abbs Head is carved almost entirely out of lavas, which are flows of molten rock across the earth’s surface. These lavas were sticky and flowed slowly because they are composed of a silica-rich rock called andesite.

Edinburgh Geological Society, who organise lectures for all interested in exploring the geology of Scotland and beyond, is one of the UK’s foremost geological societies

Talk starts at 6.30pm. Entry by donation, split between St Abbs Trust and the Geological Society.