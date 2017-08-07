Tributes paid to Peebles postwoman stabbed to death

Tributes have been paid to a 22-year-old woman stabbed to death in Peebles yesterday, August 6.

Police were called to a house in the town’s Cuddyside at around 11.20am, and Alex Stuart, a postwoman who had been out partying, was rushed to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary to be treated for her injuries.

Alex Stuart.

She died during the course of the afternoon, however.

Today, Nicholas Rogers, 26, appeared in private at Jedburgh Sheriff Court charged with her murder.

Rogers, of Innerleithen, is also accused of assault and police assault.

He made no plea, and the case was continued for further examination.

Rogers was remanded in custody by Sheriff Peter Paterson.

He is expected to appear in court again next week.

Alex was well known in her home-town of Peebles through her job with Royal Mail and socialising, as well as playing for a local netball team.

Her Facebook page was filled today with messages of sympathy.

Alexandra McGregor wrote: “The world is a cruel place. Sleep tight.”

Michael Jewitt said: “As a genuine and buzzing lassie, you’ll be sorely missed.”

Lauren Quinn commented: “Such tragic news. Can’t believe something this horrible can happen in our wee town.”

Chloe Muir said: “Peebles won’t be the same without you laughing, smiling and always having a party.Party hard up there.

“Everyone will miss you.”

Detective Inspector Stevie Bertram, of Galashiels police station’s criminal investigation department, said: “Our thoughts very much remain with Alex’s loved ones at this incredibly difficult time.

“We’re not currently looking for anyone else in connection with Alex’s death.

“However, our inquiries continue, and we’d urge anyone who may have information relevant to this investigation to get in touch.”

Anyone with information can call police via 101, quoting incident number 1,871 of August 6, or report it anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.