Traffic diversions for A1 to allow works

Traffic will be diverted to allow carriageway resurfacing works to take place on the A1, just north of the Eye Water Bridge over three nights starting this weekend.

The essential maintenance work will be carried out between 8pm and 6.30am on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

To carry out this scheme a convoy system will be in operation to direct traffic during working hours.

This work has been planned in consultation with Transport Scotland, Traffic Scotland, the emergency services and Scottish Borders Council.