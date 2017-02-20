Berwick man dies in three vehicle A1 accident

A 31 year old Berwick man was killed in a fatal road accident on the A1 at Burnmouth in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police Scotland confirmed that Paul Thomas Johnson died when his Renault Clio, which was travelling north on the A1, was involved in a collision with another vehicle that was travelling south.

He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement released through Police Scotland, Mr Johnson’s family said: “Paul was a loving son, father, brother and friend. He will always be remembered for his sense of humour and big smile.”

Following the accident, which involved an HGV and two cars at around 12.40am on Saturday, January 18, the A1 road was closed for several hours while collision investigations took place.

Sergeant Scott Sneddon of the Road Policing Unit said: “Our sincere condolences go to the family of the driver at this very sad time.

“Enquiries into the full circumstances are ongoing.

“I’m appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this collision, stopped at the scene or anyone with information which can help with our investigation, to get in touch.”

Those with information are asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously 0800 555 11