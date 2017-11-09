Town backs heliport

A heliport close to Eyemouth harbour could boost its chances of becoming a supply port for the North Sea offshore wind sector as well as helping tourism.

Eyemouth Harbour Trust is actively promoting the port with Scotland’s emerging offshore wind sector in the Firth of Forth and Tay area and helicopter access from the port would be a useful addition to other facilities on offer, which is why the trust has submitted a planning application to Scottish Borders Council for a heliport to be constructed north-east of Gunsgreen House.

EHT’s business manager, Christine Bell, said: “While this is a speculative move on the part of EHT to complement our potential marine- based offshore wind support activities, we consider it a significant opportunity for the economy of east Berwickshire, which would bring additional employment and new business to the area.

“For example, the Neart na Gaoithe wind farm, one of the opportunities, could potentially create 236 jobs per annum in Scotland during its 25-year operation, many of which would be based at the wind farm’s operations and maintenance facility.”

This week the UK Supreme Court rejected the RSPB’s application to appeal against the offshore wind farms going ahead, so Eyemouth Harbour Trust’s planning application for a helipad couldn’t be more timely.

Support for the project has come from both Eyemouth Town Community Council and Eyemouth & District Community Trust but some residents have reservations about the siting of it.

Community council chairman James Anderson said: “We are confident that the proposed helipad would be of great value to Eyemouth. In its own it right offers something invaluable to a coastal town and to the people who work and play off our shores.”

Keith Burgon, of Coldingham Road, Eyemouth, submitted comments on the planning application, saying: “I am not against the project as it will bring employment to the area but think the location should be looked at.”