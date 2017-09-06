Top cyclists’ flying visit

Caleb Ewan took centre stage on the 2017 OVO Energy Tour of Britain podium having taken the victory at the end of the 190-kilometre opening leg between Edinburgh and Kelso.

The 23-year-old Australian outsprinted Edvald Boasson Hagen, Elia Viviani and Alexander Kristoff in a blanket finish across the first four riders. “When I crossed the line I was pretty confident that I got it”, said Ewan.

The breakaway riders on stage 1 passing through the Berwickshire countryside.

Sunday’s Stage One took the riders out of Edinburgh, into East Lothian and over the Lammermuir hills into Berwickshire, passing through, Duns, Coldstream and Birgham on their way to Kelso. Stage Two passed through Northumberland on Monday, from Kielder to Blyth.

The peloton passes through Coldstream.

Orica Scott's Caleb Ewan beats Dimension Data's Edvald Boasson-Hagen to the sprint finish at Stage 1 of the Tour of Britain.

The Eisberge sprint along Coldstream High Street.

The cyclists head for the finishe line of Stage One of the Tour of Britain, in centre of Kelso which was taken over by cycle mania on Sunday.