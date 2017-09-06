Top cyclists’ flying visit

Caleb Ewan took centre stage on the 2017 OVO Energy Tour of Britain podium having taken the victory at the end of the 190-kilometre opening leg between Edinburgh and Kelso.
The 23-year-old Australian outsprinted Edvald Boasson Hagen, Elia Viviani and Alexander Kristoff in a blanket finish across the first four riders. “When I crossed the line I was pretty confident that I got it”, said Ewan.
Sunday’s Stage One took the riders out of Edinburgh, into East Lothian and over the Lammermuir hills into Berwickshire, passing through, Duns, Coldstream and Birgham on their way to Kelso. Stage Two passed through Northumberland on Monday, from Kielder to Blyth.
