Top class exhibits at Innerwick Show

Innerwick Horticultural Society held their 114th Flower, Vegetable and Fruit Show, when a high standard of exhibits gave the judges a tough task in selecting the prizewinners.

The various trophy winners were as follows: Challenge Cup - Ken Macdonald; Challenge Bowl – John Hogg; Sutton Cup – Andrew Watt; Moffat Bowl - Andrew Watt; The Bob Denholm Salver – Ken Macdonald; Sandy Foggo Quaich – Andrew Watt; Crowhill Challenge Cup - Joint winners Sharon Ferugson and Kirsty Docker; Gibson Cup – Kirsty Docker; The Smithy Cup – Ken Macdonald; East Lammermuir Community Council Cup - Bethany Webster; Millennium Cup – Lily Lyons; Presidents Cup - Eve Fairbairn; Thurston Manor Trophy – Struan Rigby; The Novice Trophy – Eve Fairbairn; The Dunlop Cup – Irene Hogg; The Macdonald Trophy – Eve Fairbairn.