Thrills galore at Foxlake

After the huge success of last year’s event, the Foxlake Outdoor Festival, Dunbar, returns bigger and better this year.

For the very first time there will be an array of adrenaline activities including a huge Free Fall Stunt Bag with a total drop height of 8m, a 7m high climbing wall, amazing displays of free running with Access Parkour and The Clan Scotland Cycle Stunt Team performing stunt shows throughout the weekend.

If you’ve ever wondered what it feels like to jump out of a plane or fall from a building, the Free Fall Stunt Bag is the activity for you.

In addition to all of this new adrenaline-fuelled excitement, there will be guaranteed laughs throughout the weekend courtsey of some of Britain’s finest comedians including Des Clarke, Tom Stade, Darren Connell and current Scottish comedian of the year, Rossco Mclelland.

Returning again this year, with something for everyone, is the Decades Music Stage, featuring everyone’s favourite tribute bands and celebrating the last 60 years of music.

Alongside the wakeboarding, music and comedy, to keep the children entertained there will be a Kids’ Zone with an inflatable village filled with every bouncy castle imaginable, they can also take on the challenge of the climbing wall and even get their faces painted.

The Festival runs from May 20-21. Ticket prices and further details from www.foxlakefestival.co.uk.