The final lap for new Jim Clark Museum

The £1.6 million new Jim Clark Museum now has planning permission and a crowdfunding campaign has been launched to raise the final £300,000.

Planning permission to extend the current Jim Clark Memorial Room at Duns was given by Scottish Borders Council last week and Formula One legend Sir Jackie Stewart launched a crowdfunding campaign, while unveiling Jim Clark’s historic 1965 Lotus 33 R11, at the Race Retro 2017 event at Stoneleigh Park at the weekend.

Scottish Borders Council is providing £620,000 towards the new museum and the Jim Clark Trust is applying for match funding from the Heritage Lottery Fund, leaving £300,000, still to be found.

It is hoped that the work to extend the current museum will be finished by 2018 in time for the 50th anniversary of Clark’s death on the Hockenheim racing track in Germany.

Sir Jackie Stewart, who is asking motor sport enthusiasts across the world to back the crowdfunding campaign, said: “Jim Clark was not only the best racing driver I ever raced with and against. He was also a great friend, a wonderful ambassador for motor sport and indeed for Scotland.

“It is only right that we honour his success and achievements.

“I am delighted the museum project has reached this crucial stage with the support of the trust and I would like to thank Scottish Borders Council and Heritage Lottery Funding.”

Doug Niven, cousin of Jim Clark and a family trustee said: “This is a hugely significant milestone for the project which has been under starter’s orders since 2013.

“Our attention must now turn to the challenge of fundraising and expanding the museum collection.

“We welcome the support of the general public and motor sport fans, without whom, this project will not be possible. To this day Jim is remembered with great affection around the world. The plans have received interest from UK,US, Europe and Australia.

“We have a rare opportunity now to create something very special in Duns, a museum that features the cars in which he raced, attracting thousands of visitors from far and wide.”

The current Jim Clark Room opened in 1969 with a unique collection of trophies and memorabilia donated by Jim’s parents James and Helen and the Clark family continues to guide the trust.

Plans for the new museum include expanding the current collection, image galleries, film footage, interactive displays and a technology and education zone. Exhibiting the cars in which Jim raced will be the star attraction; a celebration of Scottish motor sport.

Contribute at: www.crowdfunder.co.uk/jim-clark-museum

The crowdfund got off to a good start and by Monday lunchtime stood at almost £19,000.