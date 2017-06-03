The contribution of volunteers to the region is priceless

The five million hours of work done by Borders volunteers each year is worth £60 million to the local economy.

Celebrating that contribution, Volunteer Centre Borders (VCB) will feature inspirational stories from volunteers across the region on their web site during Volunteers Week Scotland - June 1-7.

VCB executive officer, Gordon Brown, said: “The Scottish Borders would not be as healthy and vibrant without its network of volunteers.

“Volunteers’ Week Scotland is a chance to acknowledge the thousands of volunteers in the area who take part in activities which address such issues as social isolation, deprivation, inactivity and inequality and contribute to sporting and cultural pursuits.

“Over five million hours are ‘volunteered’ every year in the Scottish Borders and this is worth at least £60m to the local economy. Of course, the true value of volunteering is priceless.”

Allan Johnstone, of Voluntary Action Scotland said: “Volunteer Centre Borders is the backbone of volunteering in the Scottish Borders. Voluntary Action Scotland is delighted to join them in celebrating and recognising the contribution of volunteers.”