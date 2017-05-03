The Berwick border is secure for another year

Seventy horses and riders took part in Berwick’s annual Riding of the Bounds to patrol the town’s ancient boundaries after receiving permission from Mayor Ivor Dixon.

Leading the way of the 15 mile patrol was chief marshal Bethany Innes, accompanied by left hand man Rachel Martin and right hand man Rebecca Allan.

Duns Reiver Josh Herbert, Reiver's Lass Melissa Redpath and Right Hand Lass Nicolle Burns took part in the Berwick Riding of the Bounds.

Bethany, from Berwick, admitted to being ‘nervous but excited’ before the ride.

The event, organised by Berwick Riders Association, broke with tradition this year by moving from May 1 to the nearest Saturday. The change was designed to encourage more riders to participate and more spectators to watch.

Numbers of participants were slightly up, the Saturday move allowing those with weekday work commitments to take part.

Shaun Eltringham, chief marshal in 2011, acknowledged it might take several years for the change in the calendar to take further effect.

Coldstreamer Andrew Guthrie with Right Hand Man Stefan Home and Left Hand Man Jamie Nicolson.

However, judging by the strong show of support from riders, residents and visitors it is a move which has already paid off.