Tesco bags give green powered car a boost

The Eyemouth High School team who are working on building a green-powered racing car have been given a £2,000 grant from the Tesco Bags of Help initiative.

Thanks to customers at Tesco’s Berwick store, the Green Power Racing team got enough votes to receive a share of the money raised by the supermarket’s 5p bag levy.

Students on the school’s engineering course are now able to start designing, building and ultimately driving a new green-powered racing car with the help of college lecturer Dave Black.

“This is a great way to raise awareness of green power as well as educating the pupils in the fundamentals of design and manufacturing,” said a team spokesperson.

“It is all systems go to get the car on the road and the school hopes to one day race other schools not only in the Borders but Scotland wide while showing people the versatility of green power.”

Project sponsors include Amey, Ahlstrom, Simpsons Malt, Brucegate Dental Practice, SWP Engineering Services LTD, The Rotary Club of Eyemouth, and the school’s head team. Anyone interested in getting involved can contact Paul Watson at the school. Follow the story on Facebook.