Teenagers assaulted disabled man

Two teenagers carried out an assault on a disabled man in his mid-40s in Market Square, Duns. Ronan McDougall, 18, was told his victim could have died during the assault, which would have resulted in him appearing in another court.

His 16-year-old co-accused – who cannot be named due to his age – was described by Sheriff Derrick McIntyre as the instigator of the attack. They both pleaded guilty at Jedburgh Sheriff Court to punching the man repeatedly on the head, causing him to fall to the ground and strike his head on September 25 last year.

Both McDougall, of Highcliffe, Spittal, and the 16 years-old from Berwick were ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and pay £600 compensation. McDougall was placed on supervision for 18 months and the 16 years-old was given two years supervision.