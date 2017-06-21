Sun shines on Stob Stanes for Yetholm Festival

Excellent turnouts and glorious weather blessed each and every event of Yetholm Festival week.

Bari Gadgi Joseph Mallen and Bari Manushi Amberlie Allan were the principals tasked with leading last week’s games, competitions and social evenings.

Joseph Mallen and Amberlie Allan leading the cavalcade around the boundaries of Yetholm to the Stob Stane.

And on Wednesday night, 129 riders followed the pair to Stob Stanes to see Stuart Smith carry on the tradition started in 1983 by his father Tom, of reading a poem and inviting each rider to dust the stone with petals while making a wish.

He said: “It is written in our history that gypsy kings were crowned on this very spot, and this area is steeped in history and traditions with ancient customs, signs, ceremonies, rights and rituals.

“Be aware that such is the power of this ancient site that you will be drawn back here in years to come.”

He read the traditional Stob Stanes poem before urging riders to “make your wishes with due reverence”.

Young followers leave the village at the start of the Yetholm Stob Stane rideout.

John McFee was the youngest rider, and the best-turned-out prizes went to Imogen Gillie and Poppi Shepherd.

On Saturday, 1,000 ducks raced down the Bowmont Water, marking the annual duck race’s 30th anniversary.

Children displayed their artistic talents in the form of handmade boats and decorated ducks before enjoying an afternoon of sports and entertainment in the park.

The Bari Gadgi said: “Everybody was chuffed with Wednesday’s turnout. We had visiting principals from Kelso, Duns and Coldstream, which was great, and I saw parts of Yetholm I don’t think I had ever seen before. Every event was really well supported.

Kelso Laddie Craig Logan following the tradition of 'Dustin the Stane' with broom petals at Yetholm.

“The weather certainly helps, and everybody enjoyed themselves at the family day.”

Festival chairwoman Susan Stewart said: “Thank you to everyone in the village for their support throughout a sun-filled week.

“Joseph and Amberlie were so enthusiastic, and their fabulous smiles were noted and commented on by many throughout the week.”

Full Festival Week results were as follows:-

Time out for a break at the Yetholm rideout.

Ladies Darts - Beth Hamer

Runner up - Anne Yeomans

Quiz Nigaht winning team - Bettys Crew

Mixed Darts Winner Raymond Yeomans and Nicola Collin

Runner Up Jonathan and Zoe Keddie Dixon

Dominoes winner - Zoe Keddie- Dixon

Supporters enjoy the summer evening heat as they wait to see the cavalcade during Yetholm's Stob Stanes rideout.

Runner Up- Marilyn Stormont

Mens darts winner - John Scott

Runner Up - Barry Morrison

Car Treasure Hunt - Murray’s Crew

Quoits Winner - Singles – Kevin Richardson. Runner Up – Dougie Hope

Pairs – Winner -Wullie Mallen and Cameron Coulson. Runner Up – Tommy Grieve and Ian Currie

Pool Competition winner - Kelly Bonnington Runner Up Ewan Cameron

Le Boule winners - Barry Morrison, Mick and Helen Younger

Runners Up - Amberlie Allan, Denise and Steve Allan

Beetle Drive Adult Winner – Sarah Butler, Runner Up – Barry Morrison

Child Winner – Alex Redpath, Runner Up – Emma Smail

Best Drawn Beetle – Harry Hamer

Stob Stanes rideout:

Youngest Rider - John McFee

Best Turned Out Horse and Rider under 16 - Imogen Gillie

Best Turned Out Horse and Rider Overall - Poppi Shepherd

Oldest Rider - Doug Redpath

Ex-principal Trophy - Fraser Hastie

Family day:

Duck Race winners: 1 Ian Blain; 2 Pippa Rollinson and 3 Lucy Younger

Best Boat – Jack Lee

Boat race- 1 Callie Cameron; 2 Abigail Butler and 3 Josh Dickson.

Best Dressed Duck - Shannon Cruddas (P3)

30th Anniversary Duck Race - Ellwood Cooper

All Round Personality -Boy - Jack Lee and girl- Orla Thomson

Patrons Cup - James Hastie

Megan Quashie's horse enjoying the water at the Yetholm rideout.