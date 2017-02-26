Stories from the Great War

Duns residents are being invited to share their family stories of the First World War as part of the ‘Saving and Sharing Scottish Borders Stories of WW1’ project.

The two-year project, run by Scottish Borders Museums, Archives and Library Services, under the auspices of Live Borders, aims to provide a unique and lasting record of the First World War and its legacy for the Borders. It is funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund and the Armed Forces Covenant.

The region’s social and family heritage of this momentous period is being documented by recording material in various formats including scans, photographs and sound recordings so that it can be made widely available and secured for future generations.

Members of the community are invited to take along their WWI letters, diaries, photographs and more, and share their family’s story at a Royal British Legion Scotland coffee morning on Saturday, April 15, 10am- 1pm at Duns and District Parish Church Hall, when Duns Parish Church Choir will be performing a set of WWI songs.

Councillor Vicky Davidson said: “This unique project will document the impact and significance of these turbulent years on our local and national heritage.

“The generation who have a direct link with those who participated is getting older and this may be our last chance to capture their recollections.”

Councillor John Greenwell, SBC’s Armed Forces Champion, said: “I am pleased that the Armed Forces Covenant funding scheme has helped this project come to fruition.

“I would encourage anyone that has an interest in WW1 activities to attend and be part of continuing the important legacy that this conflict has for us all, whatever our age or background.”

The Scots in the Great War Society will be taking along a collection of artefacts to the coffee morning in April.