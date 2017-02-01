Steering trouble

Eyemouth RNLI lifeboat and its volunteer crew were called out by the UK coastguard on Monday at around 5.15pm to assist a Leith-registered trawler experiencing steering problems.

Arriving on the scene four miles to the north of Eyemouth, the lifeboat initially stood by and escorted the Bright Ray back to harbour, the trawler being able to use her emergency steering. On the final approaches to the harbour, the skipper requested the lifeboat take her under tow as a safety precaution and once under tow, the Bright Ray was taken in.