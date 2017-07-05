St Abbs lifeboat gin goes on sale

A St Abbs lifeboat gin, made with foraged botanicals including kelp from St Abbs, is now being sold by the Kelso Gin Company.

This special release is a limited batch, and all profits are going to St Abbs independent lifeboat charity.

Distilled from organic grain spirit and made with local foraged botanicals including local kelp from St Abbs, “this truly is a smooth and beautifully hand-crafted gin”, say its makers.

“We have long been supporters of St Abbs lifeboat and the incredible work they do since their successful community takeover,” said Rob Armstrong, its director.

“Their story moved us. They are still saving lives today and are role models to other lifeboat stations and communities who have suffered cutbacks and closures.

“It was an honour to be asked to develop a special gin for them and hope that, upon successful sales, we can raise some badly-needed funds to help and unsure the smooth running of this organisation.”

Euan Gibson, of the lifeboat station, added; “Since forming in October 2015, St Abbs independent lifeboat has been fortunate to have enjoyed very generous support from far and wide, and at the forefront is the support shown by local communities and local businesses.

“This latest initiative by the Kelso Gin Company in producing a specially-distilled St Abbs lifeboat gin to help raise funds typifies that support, and we are very appreciative of their efforts in helping us towards meeting our running costs.

“We rely on donations and initiatives like this to keep the service going. The lifeboat and equipment need to be constantly maintained, and we need to ensure the boat training and medical training of our unpaid volunteer crew is kept updated.

“We would not be able to run an effective lifesaving charity without initiatives like this one from the Kelso Gin Company, and we would like to thank them for their help.”

The gin is on sale now from the company online at www.thekelsogincompany.com and in the St Abbs area.