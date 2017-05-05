St Abbs Head scenes in new Whisky Galore!

VisitScotland has produced a map highlighting the locations used in the new film version of Whisky Galore! and St Abbs Head and the harbour are among the nine sites included.

The Berwickshire coastline is fast becoming one of the most recognisable views in the region as film producers take advantage of its majestic cliffs and traditional fishing villages and last week it was the cast and crew from the latest blockbuster Marvel comic book hero film Avengers: Infinity War that were in St Abbs.

The new film version of Whisky Galore!, based on the 1947 novel by Compton Mackenzie, stars Gregor Fisher, Eddie Izzard and Sean Biggerstaff, and was released in Scotland on Friday, May 5, and is due for general UK release on May 19.

While the original 1949 comedy was shot almost entirely on location in the Outer Hebrides, Gillies MacKinnon’s version uses outstanding locations across Scotland, from St Abbs up to Aberdeenshire.

Working closely with Whisky Galore’s distributors, Arrow Films, VisitScotland’s map shines a spotlight on the principal filming locations, including St Abb’s Head.

Jenni Steele, film and creative industries manager at VisitScotland, said: “Since the novel by Compton Mackenzie was published back in 1947, Whisky Galore has been raising laughs.

“This new film shows off Scotland at its dazzling best. Our handy map will allow visitors to explore the Whisky Galore! locations and enjoy a set-jetting holiday around Scotland.”