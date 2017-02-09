St Abbs and Eyemouth lifeboats rescueEyemouth trawler

Eyemouth RNLI lifeboat was called out by the UK Coastguard at 8.50pm on Thursday, February 9,to go to the aid of Eyemouth fishing boat Our Catherine, which had lost drive and required a tow back to port.

The lifeboat was on scene within five minutes, a mile south east of Eyemouth, and quickly took the vessel under tow. St Abbs Independent lifeboat arrived and assisted by acting as a brake while the trawler was towed into harbour.

Once the Our Catherine was safely alongside, Eyemouth lifeboat was stood down and returned to station, 50 minutes after the initial call.