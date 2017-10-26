Spooky events at Traquair

The ghosts will be out at Traquair this Halloween so come along for a spooky experience - if you dare!

Ghostly Castle Tours of Traquair House, Innerleithen, will take place on October 27 and 28 and promise to be a spine-chilling experience, for on your tour through the house there may be some unexpected spooky surprises!

As the wind whistles through the walls you will meet some of the past inhabitants of this ancient home and learn about their stories living as Jacobites and Catholics in dangerous times.

Descend into the dungeons of the Tower of London to discover what life was like as an imprisoned Jacobite before relaxing in the comfort of the 18th century dining room for a glass of mulled wine.

Halloween suppers are available at the 1745 Cottage Restaurant pre and post tours which start at 7pm and 9pm.

The Halloween Family Fun Day on October 29 will be a great day out for all ages. This year there will be magic shows with Quantum Magic, creep crawly animal handling sessions, the famous Spooky Passage Experience as well as tarot readings, ghost stories in the woods, a witches and wizards workshop, scavenger hunts, ghost hunting in the maze, spooky face painting and traditional Halloween games.

Come dressed to kill for the Best Dressed Halloween Character competition. More information from www.traquair.co.uk.