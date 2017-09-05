Special service at Duns church

Duns Parish Church congregation celebrated a special service on Sunday, September 3 - marking the long service of both the minister Rev Stephen Blakey and Presbytery elder Peter Johnson.

To commemorate the 40th anniversary of Rev. Blakey being ordained the congregation was joined by the Chaplain General as guest preacher. At the same service Mr Johnson was presented with his 50 years long service certificate by Rev Bruce Neill, Moderator of Duns Presbytery.

Peter began as a deacon in the Presbyterian Church of England in the early 1960s and was ordained an elder at Kilwinning Abbey, Ayrshire in September 1966. He followed his 24 years at Ayrshire with another 27 years and counting at Duns after moving there in 1990.

Rev Blakey began his ministry in 1977 when he became the youngest minister commissioned into the army chaplaincy in peacetime. His 16 year military career saw him serve with the Royal Highland Fusiliers, King’s Own Scottish Borderers, Scots Guards, Black Watch and Royal Scots. His subsequent service with the Territorial Army, and now the Army Reserves, has been mainly with the local reserve unit 52nd Lowland, 6th Bn Royal Regiment of Scotland, a role he will relinquish this week.

Rev Blakey became minister of Duns Parish Church in 2012, adding the parishes of Bonkyl, Edrom, Duns, Langton and Lammermuir over the five years.