Site visit to see egg farm’s expansion plans

A site visit is to be made to Maclean Eggs’ Hutton Hall Barns poultry unit before planning permission for another shed is approved.

On Monday, Scottish Borders Council’s planning committee deferred making a decision on granting consent for the shed to house 32,000 laying hens until they have seen for themselves the impact a further expansion to the business would have on nearby residents.

Council planning officers are recommending that the application is approved, subject to a number of conditions.

It is the third extension to the poultry unit since February 2015, and if approved, the new shed would be operational in 2018, bringing the number of birds on the site to 140,000.

Ten households near the poultry unit, 1.8km west of Hutton and 2.2km east of Allanton, objected to the latest extension, as did Hutton and Paxton Community Council.

Edrom, Allanton and Whitsome Community Council did not object but raised a number of points, mainly about the access roads.

Residents are mostly concerned about visual and environmental impacts and traffic to and from the site.

One objection also raised animal welfare and stocking density issues.