Silver success for curler David

A promising future in wheelchair curling looks to be on the cards for Duns’ David Melrose, who has only taken up the sport relatively recently.

Winning a silver medal at the British Open Wheelchair Curling Championships last week with his three Northern Ice team mates has spurred David on; his aim now is to get into the Scottish team and possibly the Great Britain squad.

“It’s the first sport I’ve done that I get the feeling like I got when I was playing football,” said David.

A retained firemen, David was injured while fighting a fire at Eyemouth Golf Club in 2010. He suffered serious spinal injuries when a beam fell on him as he tackled the blaze. The accident left David with a T12 incomplete paraplegic injury, meaning that he lost the use of his legs and he spent seven months in hospital before he was well enough to return home to Duns.

As he adjusts to his new life David tried other sports but it’s curling that has inspired him the most and having found his sport David intends being the best he can at it.

He came to curling in 2015 when he did four sessions. Last year due to illness he wasn’t able to play at all and this season he has done six training sessions.

Beaten to the gold medal last week David was encouraged that the squad who beat them contained national team members who receive sponsorship and he believes that with training and determination he could play at that level.