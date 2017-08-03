Show promises friendliness and entertainment

Berwickshire County Show 2017 will continue its tradition of being a friendly show reflecting all that is best about this corner of south east Scotland.

Held at Mainsgate Park, on the Duns Castle estate, this Saturday, the show promises to offer a lively and friendly atmosphere and a valuable shop window.

Livestock entries are in, and judges have been appointed, the overall cattle champion judge being Robert Neill, of Upper Nisbet, Jedburgh, and the overall sheep champion judge being Ken Hedley, of Ivy Cottage, Hindhope, Jedburgh.

The overall show champion will be judged by Doreen Calder, of Marygold Farm, Reston.

On the equestrian side, there are numerous classes including ones for working hunter ponies.

In conjunction with Auchencrow Thistle Cycling Club, a mountain bike race, with both junior and adult classes, will be held on the field from approximately 1.30pm. Entries can be made beforehand to dunsshow@btopenworld.com or on the day.

Trade stand space is well filled this year, with a huge mix of local crafts, cars, agricultural machinery and light equipment and lawncare machinery set to go on display.

A bird-of-prey demonstration will kick off the entertainment in the main show ring, followed by a gundog display, children’s sweetie race, livestock parade and classic car and vintage machinery parade.

Hunting hounds will pay a visit for a parade of the showfield, and the Duns Pipe Band will add atmosphere.

Last but certainly not least, terriers, and others dogs, are invited to take part in a race.