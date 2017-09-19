Selkirk rally is hailed one of the best yet

A host of weird and wonderful vehicles were on display in one of Scotland’s largest rallies at Sunderland Hall at the weekend.

Regarded as one of the best showcase of veteran, vintage and classic vehicles in the Scottish calendar, this year’s Selkirk Vintage Rally boasted over 850 entries and at least 3,500 spectators in what was its 23rd staging at Sunderland Hall, Lindean on Sunday.

Rally chairman Gordon Edgar said: “We were fortunate with the weather. The ground was perfect and with no problems with mud the movement on the field was brilliant.

“We had a really good crowd of folk and I think everyone was suitably entertained with the processions in the ring.

“We have had a lot more entries in previous years but it becomes logistically insensible. It’s really good that we average about the same every year now.

“It might not be the biggest in Scotland now but it’s certainly the best.”

“There was a lot to see this year and it was a real family day with quad biking, a bungee jump and a treasure hunt for the kids and beauty care in the marquee for the ladies.

“We had a scenic run covering about 50 miles around Selkirk, Harestanes and Denhholm on Saturday and those visitors making a weekend of it enjoyed a shindig at night at the campsite.”

However, he added: “It’s on the balance as to whether we go forward or not though. I think next year will be a definite but we are really looking for more local sponsors to come on board.”

