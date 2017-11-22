Scots booze cruises to Berwick expected

Booze cruises to Berwick have been predicted as a result of new minimum pricing rules being brought in north of the border on May 1, 2018.

The change is expected to introduce a 50p-per-unit minimum price for alcohol sold in Scotland, subject to consultation. More expensive drinks would be unaffected, and is unlikely to impact on sales in pubs and clubs.

This price rise would mean the cheapest bottle of red wine (9.4 units of alcohol) selling for £4.69, a four-pack of 500ml cans of 4% lager (8 units) £4 and a 70cl bottle of whisky (28 units of alcohol) £14.

Minimum pricing is largely aimed at cheap lager, cider and spirits sold in supermarkets and off-licences. Normal strength cider (5% ABV) would cost at least £2.50 a litre but a super-strength version (7.5% ABV) would have to cost a minimum of £3.75 for a litre.

Experts believe more Scottish residents are likely to make the trip to Berwick, and Chris Snowdon, head of lifestyle economics at the Institute of Economic Affairs, said: “People particularly, if they live near the border, could pop over if they’re having a wedding or a party or something,” he said. “Places like Gretna or Berwick would be appealing.

“I think it would certainly be of concern to retailers in the south of Scotland who might be affected by it,” he said, adding that a side effect could be a black market developing north of the border.

Stephen Scott, secretary of Berwick Chamber of Trade, agreed: “I think Scots will cross the border. With the current retailing offering in Berwick, it is likely that the supermarkets will be the main retailers to benefit. Even so, any increase in visitor numbers to Berwick is positive and other businesses in Berwick may get a smaller secondary benefit if those on the booze cruise have a look around the town.”

Majestic Wines, which has a branch in Berwick, said it did not anticipate a significant impact on its business as all of its products adhere to minimum pricing anyway.

Police and Crime Commissioner for Northumbria, Dame Vera Baird QC welcomed the ruling and has called for it to be introduced across the UK.

She said: “Misuse of alcohol can have a crippling impact on families and our wider communities – it is frequently at the heart of issues including domestic abuse and anti-social behaviour.

“I am therefore delighted by the judgement that will see minimum unit pricing in Scotland. To see this outcome during national Alcohol Awareness Week is only fitting.

“However it is obvious that the Government should immediately introduce this change across the UK. The most recent available estimates suggest that the introduction of a 50 pence Minimum Unit Pricing (MUP) in England would save more than 500 lives a year, reduce hospital admissions by 22,000 and ultimately, cut the cost of alcohol to society by £3.7 billion over 20 years.

“It needs targeted measures to address the cheapest, high-strength drinks associated with the most acute alcohol harm.

“In Northumbria we’ve rolled out a number of initiatives to cope with the ill-effects of alcohol on a night out. Police officers, door staff and street pastors have all completed vulnerability training and the safe haven vans, run with North East Ambulance Service, provide literally a haven for people who need support in the city centre

“Let’s use Alcohol Awareness Week to shine a light on this issue and ensure our own Government does the right thing.”