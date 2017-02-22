School transport cancelled

All school transport in the Borders has been cancelled for tomorrow, Thursday, February 23 after an amber (be prepared) weather warning for snow for the whole of the Scottish Borders was issued by the Met Office, valid from 2am to 6pm, Thursday, February 23.

Between 10 and 15cm of snow is expected across the Scottish Borders, above 150m – this covers the majority of the region. Over 20cm is possible on higher ground, with strong winds potentially causing drifting snow in places.

Rain and snow is due to move in from the south-west around midnight tonight, but will become persistent throughout the day, and is particularly widespread later in the morning.

Local decisions on school closures will be taken in the morning, and there remains a possibility that the Resilient Schools protocol will be implemented if necessary.

The Resilient Schools protocol would see 21 rural primary schools closed, with only pupils within walking distance attending schools. Teachers would go to their local schools. If this is implemented, parents will be notified directly by Groupcall message. Further information is available on the SBC website at www.scotborders.gov.uk/resilientschools

Jim Fraser, SBC’s emergency planning officer, said: “Due to the extent and amount of the snowfall predicted, and following discussion with a range of partners, we have taken the decision to cancel all school transport.

“While there is always the risk that the forecast snow may not be as severe as predicted, we need to make a decision based on the information available at this time.

“The forecast indicates significant snowfall, over a prolonged period that we have not seen for many years. As a result, our winter maintenance will be focussed on keeping priority routes, town centres and priority footpaths clear throughout Thursday.

“While the forecast is better for Thursday night and Friday, because the focus will be on keeping key arterial routes open, some school transport may be affected on Friday where travel conditions on secondary routes may still be difficult.”

Some waste and recycling collections may be affected. If your bin is not collected due to weather, the council’s refuse crews will, if possible and in the vicinity, try to pick up any missed collections. However, the Council will accept excess waste in bags on your next scheduled general waste collection day.

The council meeting due to take place tomorrow has been cancelled and rescheduled for Thursday, March 2.

Residents are once again encouraged to register for the free SB Alert emergency messaging system - www.sbalert.co.uk - used by the Council and a range of partners, including Police Scotland.