School hosting careers convention

Eyemouth High School, with Eyemouth and District Rotary Club, is hosting another careers convention on Wednesday, June 14, from 2pm to 6pm.

Last year, more than 40 employers, colleges and trainers took part in the event, and this year pupils who have been taking part in a business enterprise project will present their results at the convention.

While junior school pupils are making this presentation, senior pupils will have a chance to look at the career and training opportunities available.

Junior school pupils are also encouraged to attend, particularly those who will be making curriculum choices over the coming weeks.

The convention will be brought to a close with an open mic night, and it is hoped that parents going to this will get there earlier to see the vast range of career and study prospects open to young people.

With such a good turnout last year, organisers are hoping for similar support again.