Said awards judges to the pie man: ‘Take silvers three’

Coldstream butcher, G J Sanderson, has won three silver awards at the Scottish Craft Butchers Awards.

Their steak and kidney pie, mince round and traditional steak pie all took silver after the evaluation of their respective classes.

The panel of judges, which included experts, food writers and interested consumers, sampled more than 250 pies from throughout the country for appearance, flavour, filling and appeal.

The event is organised by the Scottish Federation of Meat Traders in conjunction with Lucas Ingredients and William Sword Ltd.

Judith Johnston of Lucas Ingredients said: “We are delighted to be associated with an evaluation that encourages butchers to perfect their pies.

“We know the importance of developing tastes that appeal to the modern consumer and events that constantly drive up standards are crucial.”