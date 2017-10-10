Rural areas targetted in series of break-ins

Break-ins at Westruther and Greenlaw over the past week have prompted police to issue a warning for people to be vigilant.

A storage shed near Westruther was broken into between Friday and Sunday October 6-8 and a number of items including tool chests and tools, air compressor, strimmer, copper brake pipe, and spray painting equipment were stolen. Then on Monday, October 9, thieves targeted a workshop near Greenlaw and stole four remote control cars worth around £2000.

Residents are reminded to report any suspicious activity to police immediately by phoning 101 or 999 in an emergency, giving details of vehicles involved and descriptions of suspects.