Rotary award for former MP

Former Borders MP Michael Moore has been honoured for his part in championing Rotary’s national Champions of Change awards.

When he was Scottish Secretary, Mr Moore joined forces with Midlem Rotarian Herbert Chatters to bring about the first-ever Rotary in Great Britain and Ireland Awards night. That was four years ago, and the awards were handed out at the Scotland Office in London by then deputy prime minister Nick Clegg.

The annual event has grown in stature, is hosted at the House of Lords, and Rotarians from all over the country have been honoured as unsung heroes.

Grant Stephen, of Duns Rotary Club, was presented with an award last year for his work to raise money and awareness for Alzheimer’s Scotland and to have Duns recognised as a dementia-friendly town.

This year’s event clashed with the Borders Book Festival launch, and as the newly appointed chairman of the festival Michael was unable to receive the Paul Harris Fellow Award, made to Rotarians and others who have done outstanding work for and on behalf of Rotary International, in person. Standing in for him was his friend and former parliamentary colleague, Lord Menzies Campbell, who then passed it on to Mr Chatters to present to Mr Moore.

“My part was miniscule compared to the magnitude of the energy and initiative shown by the Rotary Champions,” said Mr Moore on receiving the award.